Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 858.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 443,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,399. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

