PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, 700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.