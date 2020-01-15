Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

