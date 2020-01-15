Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 227,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 207,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 90.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.