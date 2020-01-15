Pesetacoin Market Cap Hits $161,873.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $161,873.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00650640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,264,399 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

