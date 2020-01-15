PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,256 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 906,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 850,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,931,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 451,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,440. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

