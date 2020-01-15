Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

