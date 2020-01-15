Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 169,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

