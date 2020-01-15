Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

PNFP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

