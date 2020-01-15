Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 564,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 558,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

