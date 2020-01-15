Piper Sandler Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

MMSI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 32,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

