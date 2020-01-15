Piper Sandler Weighs in on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

