Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Trading 33.3% Higher

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, 3,326,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,686% from the average session volume of 186,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

