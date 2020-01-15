PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $21.50 on Friday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 970.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.