PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.22. 2,703,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

