Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00009793 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last week, Polis has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $14,835.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,296,408 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

