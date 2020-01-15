Polymath Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit. Polymath has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bitbns, UEX, Koinex, Bittrex, LATOKEN, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

