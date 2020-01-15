PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $4,637.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.