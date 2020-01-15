Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $54,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 590,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

