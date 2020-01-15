Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Poseidon Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,141,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

