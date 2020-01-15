PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 415,995 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 4,044,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

