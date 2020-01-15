Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 54,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,670. Precision Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.