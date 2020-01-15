Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. Premier Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,217,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,381,111.50.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

