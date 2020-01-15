Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

