ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Trading 19.7% Higher

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM)’s stock price rose 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 90,822 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 23,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Separately, Beacon Securities boosted their price target on ProntoForms from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million and a PE ratio of -42.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76.
ProntoForms Company Profile (CVE:PFM)
ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.
