Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop Sells 5,000 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bhagwat Swaroop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 470,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,955. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $91.44 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 714.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

