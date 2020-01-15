ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Trading Up 0%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15, approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.88% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

