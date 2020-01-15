Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $49,946.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCA. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTVCA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Protective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

