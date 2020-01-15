Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Shares of LON PFG traded up GBX 29.40 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 451.30 ($5.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,235,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 440.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

