PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE PSB traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. 139,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 503.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

