PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE PSB traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. 139,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 503.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.