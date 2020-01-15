Pure Price Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.01432342 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000829 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

