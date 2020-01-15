PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $168,543.00 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.10 or 0.99919569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052546 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 972,892,309 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

