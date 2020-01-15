QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.77

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.77 and traded as high as $35.74. QAD shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $752.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

