QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

