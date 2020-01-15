QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

