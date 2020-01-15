Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,844 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Quanta Services worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 512,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,094. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

