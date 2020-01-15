Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quotient by 846.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Quotient by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quotient by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Quotient by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

