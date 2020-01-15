Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quotient by 846.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Quotient by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quotient by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Quotient by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit