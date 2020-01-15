R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

RCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 43,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,532. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

