Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

RARX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 45,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,856. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,589.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $708,650. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 390,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 378,813 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

