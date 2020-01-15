Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36, approximately 6,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 663.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 342.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 245.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 28.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

