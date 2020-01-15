Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

