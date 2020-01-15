Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $275.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $277.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

