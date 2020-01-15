RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells $7,615,581.80 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 540,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RealPage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

