RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells $7,615,581.80 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 540,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RealPage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
