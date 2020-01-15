Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $198,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.34.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

