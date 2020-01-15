ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $22.17 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Upbit, Crex24 and YoBit. ReddCoin has a market cap of $22.17 million and $252,737.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.01348301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049209 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00207466 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit, Crex24, Bleutrade, Bisq, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

