Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 891 at Deutsche Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 772 ($10.16).

RDW opened at GBX 763.81 ($10.05) on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

