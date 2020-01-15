Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 891 at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 772 ($10.16).

RDW opened at GBX 763.81 ($10.05) on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit