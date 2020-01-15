Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.61.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.53 and its 200 day moving average is $321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 308,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

