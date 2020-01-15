Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 8,006 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

