Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $382,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

