Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $666,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.